Catherine Crabtree DeJarnette, 95, passed away March 22, 2019. She was born in Campbell County, VA the daughter of the late Addie James Crabtree and Lou Whitlow Crabtree. She was predeceased by her husband, Jennings Bryant DeJarnette; siblings, Sterling Fariss, Cecil Chavez, Charlotte Carr, Violet Henderson, Whitlow Crabtree, Wallace Crabtree, and Franklin Crabtree, and James â€œTinkâ€ Crabtree. Catherine was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class. Catherine is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bryant R. DeJarnette (Ida); Michael W. DeJarnette (Nancy); grandchildren, Lynnette Mitchem (Mike), and Jennifer Rose (John); great grandchildren, Lauren Mitchem, Peyton Rose, and Bryce Rose; sister, Lila Carr; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Garza officiating. Friends may join the family Sunday afternoon for a visitation from 3-4 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2019