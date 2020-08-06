On July 28, 2020, the Lord our God sent angles to bring Catherine home so she could rest in eternal peace. We will forever hold her memories deep in our hearts. Catherine was born February 23, 1939, in Norfolk, VA to the late John Henry Sr., and Catherine Ellis Dagner. She was the youngest of three siblings. Catherine, John Henry Jr., and Richard Lee Roberts grew up on Middle Avenue in the Lindenwood area. Her family resided there for 23 years. As a young adult, Catherine enrolled at Norfolk State College. She later moved to New York City where she attended Nassau County School of Nursing in Long Island. She graduated in 1975. In 1982 she attained a B.S. Degree in Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, NY. Catherine met her husband Stanley Crocheron Jr. in Niagara Falls, New York and married at her mother's home in Lindenwood by Rev. H.T. Myers of Mount Olive Baptist Church. They had two children. Catherine remarried to John Ballard in 1970. Catherine found her calling as a charge nurse, at two nursing home facilities, personnel specialist at the American Red Cross, and a healthcare administrator at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. Shortly after retiring, Catherine relocated to the Marietta, GA. Catherine leaves behind her loving son, Stanley, her daughter Crystal, daughter-n-law Cynthia, grandsons Brett and Cameron, nieces and nephew, Deborah, Kim, Terri, Brenda, Dawn, Warren, and a host of close and special friends, family members, and loving neighbors. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 12pm - 2pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
