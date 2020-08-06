1/1
Catherine "Jimmie" Dagner-Ballard
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 28, 2020, the Lord our God sent angles to bring Catherine home so she could rest in eternal peace. We will forever hold her memories deep in our hearts. Catherine was born February 23, 1939, in Norfolk, VA to the late John Henry Sr., and Catherine Ellis Dagner. She was the youngest of three siblings. Catherine, John Henry Jr., and Richard Lee Roberts grew up on Middle Avenue in the Lindenwood area. Her family resided there for 23 years. As a young adult, Catherine enrolled at Norfolk State College. She later moved to New York City where she attended Nassau County School of Nursing in Long Island. She graduated in 1975. In 1982 she attained a B.S. Degree in Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, NY. Catherine met her husband Stanley Crocheron Jr. in Niagara Falls, New York and married at her mother's home in Lindenwood by Rev. H.T. Myers of Mount Olive Baptist Church. They had two children. Catherine remarried to John Ballard in 1970. Catherine found her calling as a charge nurse, at two nursing home facilities, personnel specialist at the American Red Cross, and a healthcare administrator at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. Shortly after retiring, Catherine relocated to the Marietta, GA. Catherine leaves behind her loving son, Stanley, her daughter Crystal, daughter-n-law Cynthia, grandsons Brett and Cameron, nieces and nephew, Deborah, Kim, Terri, Brenda, Dawn, Warren, and a host of close and special friends, family members, and loving neighbors. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 12pm - 2pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved