1/1
Catherine Decker John
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Decker John, 89 passed away September 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

A native of Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Peter G. Decker, Sr. and Rose Marie Decker. She was preceded in death by her husband John Michael John, brothers, Philip Decker, Joseph M. Decker, Peter G. Decker, Jr. and sisters Mary Anne Decker Zoby and Doris Decker Cory.

She was a graduate of Maury High School class of 51 and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a former member and President of the Venture Club.

Mrs. John is survived by her three daughters, Barbara John Christiansen, Pamela J. Vaughan(Russell), and Mary Anne Telinde(Matthew); her brother George P. Decker; 4 grandchildren Morgan Vaughan, Lieutenant Tyler Vaughan(Crystal), John Christiansen and Mary Christiansen and 1 great granddaughter Mia Christiansen as well as countless extended family members and dear friends.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Peter Decker's Children's Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved