Catherine Decker John, 89 passed away September 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
A native of Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Peter G. Decker, Sr. and Rose Marie Decker. She was preceded in death by her husband John Michael John, brothers, Philip Decker, Joseph M. Decker, Peter G. Decker, Jr. and sisters Mary Anne Decker Zoby and Doris Decker Cory.
She was a graduate of Maury High School class of 51 and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a former member and President of the Venture Club.
Mrs. John is survived by her three daughters, Barbara John Christiansen, Pamela J. Vaughan(Russell), and Mary Anne Telinde(Matthew); her brother George P. Decker; 4 grandchildren Morgan Vaughan, Lieutenant Tyler Vaughan(Crystal), John Christiansen and Mary Christiansen and 1 great granddaughter Mia Christiansen as well as countless extended family members and dear friends.
Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Peter Decker's Children's Charities.