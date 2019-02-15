Catherine â€œKittyâ€ Duke Parker Howell was born on November 9, 1926. She left to complete her family circle on February 14, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late Harvey Cleveland Duke and Mary Elizabeth Carr Duke. She was predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Sheffield and Mary Duke; and brothers, Harvey C. Duke and Edward Duke. Catherine worked as a switchboard operator for C&P Telephone Company and Obici Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Catherine is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda P. Warren (Russell), Peggi Parker-Butler (Gary); son and daughter-in-law, Gary D. Parker (Nita); grandchildren who called her â€œG-MAâ€, Heather Noell (Bobby), Brynn Parker, Catherine Moss (Richard), Russ Warren (Holly), Casey Butler, and Christian Parker; great grandchildren who called her â€œG.G.â€, Bryce and Arabella Noell, Sophie Moss, Emily and Hailey Warren; special niece, Polly Riddick (Emmitt); and numerous other special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. and Rev. Charles W. Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. The family would like to give special thanks to all of her caregivers throughout the years, especially Yvette King. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary