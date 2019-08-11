|
|
Catherine Geer Haynes, 72 years old, passed away July 30th at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Cathy was born in Penn Yan, New York. She was the wife of the late Richard Steve Haynes. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Elnora Geer. Cathy was a senior accountant at Stewart and Associates in Virginia Beach for 28 years. Cathy loved working in the yard, giving to others, her beloved pet cat Baby Girl, and her only grandchild, Alex Vaughan. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Haynes Vaughan; a son, Stephen Edward Haynes; and a granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole Vaughan. She is also survived by two sisters, Elaine Malkani and Cindy Jones. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Albert G. Horton Veteranâ€™s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019