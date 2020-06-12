Catherine Joan Koons
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine J. Koons (Jo), 86, passed away June 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by those that she loved. Jo was born January 4, 1934 in Lynchburg, VA to Harry and Hallie Daniels

She was married to the love of her life, Charlie, for 57 years. During his 32 year Navy career, they traveled the world and retired to Pensacola, FL. They spent retirement enjoying the outdoors, camping and fishing across the U.S. They also loved cruising. In later years, they moved to Virginia Beach. She was a member of the Sunshine Club of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and loved the many bus trips especially those to various casinos.

She was predeceased by her husband Charlie. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Deborah Hinkle (Steve) and Pam Slade (Mike); granddaughter, Crystal Tolbert (Neal) and great grandchildren, Chase and Addisyn Tolbert. Special thanks to her loving caregiver, Brenda Davis.

Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 13th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Va. Beach, Va 23453 followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved