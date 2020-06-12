Catherine J. Koons (Jo), 86, passed away June 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by those that she loved. Jo was born January 4, 1934 in Lynchburg, VA to Harry and Hallie Daniels
She was married to the love of her life, Charlie, for 57 years. During his 32 year Navy career, they traveled the world and retired to Pensacola, FL. They spent retirement enjoying the outdoors, camping and fishing across the U.S. They also loved cruising. In later years, they moved to Virginia Beach. She was a member of the Sunshine Club of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and loved the many bus trips especially those to various casinos.
She was predeceased by her husband Charlie. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Deborah Hinkle (Steve) and Pam Slade (Mike); granddaughter, Crystal Tolbert (Neal) and great grandchildren, Chase and Addisyn Tolbert. Special thanks to her loving caregiver, Brenda Davis.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 13th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Va. Beach, Va 23453 followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 12, 2020.