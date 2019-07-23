Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Giles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Kelly Giles

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Catherine Foster Kelly Giles a member of the Greatest Generation led an exemplary life of noble service to those whose lives she touched passed from this life to a greater reward on July 12, 2019 at age 92. Know as Kitty or Kitchie to those who loved her Catherine lived a full life proud of her Irish heritage. Raised during the depression in the mountains of West VA she graduated from Bramwell High School, home of the Millionaires. While attending Concord College at the outset of WWII Catherine experienced the tragic loss of her brother and brother-in-law as part of the conflict. These defining events influenced her entry into the Cadet Nurse Corps where she earned her RN at Danville Memorial Hospital. It was here that Catherine met and married the love of her life HA Giles, Jr a charming young decorated Marine. He was returning from combat in the South Pacific where he served with the 4th Marine Division as part of the 3-I-14 Marine Artillery Battalion, overseeing the placement of machine gun batteries protecting artillery positions during the heat of some of the most fierce conflicts in the Pacific War zone. Together they had 3 children. HA was recalled to service during the Korean War where he was killed in action on March 10, 1953, one day before their youngest child was born. Catherine never remarried and as a young widow raised their children alone.



While a working widowed mother, Catherine earned a BS in Nursing from the University of Virginia, a MS in Counseling from Old Dominion University and a Postgraduate EDS Certificate in Education from UVA. She began her career as a nurse with the Bluefield Sanitarium in West VA. Catherine relocated to Richmond continuing to practice nursing at McGuire Veterans Hospital. She moved her family to Norfolk in 1963 in order to teach Nursing as part of the LPN program with the original Leigh Memorial Hospital. Catherine later taught LPN Nursing at Norfolk General Hospital and opened the LPN Nursing program with the Norfolk Technical Vocation Center via Norfolk City Schools. Catherine's final career path was as a Visiting Teacher performing psychological evaluations for the Special Education program for multiple schools throughout Norfolk.



Catherine was a Gold Star Wife and active with the 4th Marine Veterans Division. She traveled with the Veterans to Tinian, Saipan, Guan and Iwo Jima. Catherine was honored to ravel to China with members of the famed Flying Tigers.



Understanding the importance of education to achieve success Catherine encouraged and ensured her children acquired a college education. Her oldest son HA Giles III (Andy) attended W&M College and East Carolina University retiring as a Professor with the University of Maine Presque Isle. Her daughter, Jo Ann Giles Holland (Jody) attended JMU and NSU retiring from the VA Department of Corrections as a Regional Administrator. Her youngest son, Charles Kelly Giles (Chuck) attended VA Wesleyan College retiring from the Maryland School System as a History Teaches prior to his passing.



Enjoying her role as grandmother Catherine generated many happy summer memories with her six Grandchildren at Grannie's Pool. She was also "Big Grannie" to seven Great Grandchildren. Catherine had a special place in her heart for her many cats throughout her life. A lasting legacy was created as Christmas Grannie made stockings annually for every student in her Grandchildren's classes. The legacy continued when several of the Grandchildren became teachers, taking on significant meaning when many of the recipients shared this was the first stocking they had ever received.



This amazing resilient and humble woman will be remembered as possessing immense character and strength inspiring many with her kindness, grace, wisdom and deep empathy for all whose lives she touched. Catherine will join her beloved HA in West Virginia, near her family home, where a private family service will honor her life. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019