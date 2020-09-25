Catherine M. Kuethe, 55, loving and beloved wife (soulmate), mother, sister, daughter, and friend passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home in Suffolk, VA.
After high school Catherine enlisted in the US Army. After her honorable discharge she raised two beautiful daughters. She then began her academic journey in the field of microbiology. Catherine achieved her Master of Science from Old Dominion University. She enjoyed a rewarding career as a Science Lab Manager at Tidewater Community College. She was also a treasured member of the Community Garden Club of Suffolk. She was passionate about yoga and bicycling, and with her vast knowledge of microbiology she enjoyed being an avid herbalist, gardener, and nature enthusiast.
Cherishing the life and memories of Catherine are her parents, Niles Webb (Dianne) of Marmora, NJ and Charlotte Wiegand (John) of Norristown, PA; husband, Robert C. Kuethe; daughters and son, Charlotte Bancroft (Stephen) of Las Vegas, NV, Marie White (Brandon) of Cleveland, TN and Skylar Kuethe (Ana) of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren, Riley, Dresden, Elijah, Anais and Leonardo; siblings, Julia, Bill, Jennifer, Beth, Ethan, and Dylan.
With Catherine's strong devotion to the empowerment of women and her support of women in leadership, in lieu of flowers please make any donations to WomensVentureFund.org
Family, friends, and others whose lives Catherine touched are invited to the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA. at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com