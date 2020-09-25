1/1
Catherine M. Kuethe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Kuethe, 55, loving and beloved wife (soulmate), mother, sister, daughter, and friend passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home in Suffolk, VA.

After high school Catherine enlisted in the US Army. After her honorable discharge she raised two beautiful daughters. She then began her academic journey in the field of microbiology. Catherine achieved her Master of Science from Old Dominion University. She enjoyed a rewarding career as a Science Lab Manager at Tidewater Community College. She was also a treasured member of the Community Garden Club of Suffolk. She was passionate about yoga and bicycling, and with her vast knowledge of microbiology she enjoyed being an avid herbalist, gardener, and nature enthusiast.

Cherishing the life and memories of Catherine are her parents, Niles Webb (Dianne) of Marmora, NJ and Charlotte Wiegand (John) of Norristown, PA; husband, Robert C. Kuethe; daughters and son, Charlotte Bancroft (Stephen) of Las Vegas, NV, Marie White (Brandon) of Cleveland, TN and Skylar Kuethe (Ana) of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren, Riley, Dresden, Elijah, Anais and Leonardo; siblings, Julia, Bill, Jennifer, Beth, Ethan, and Dylan.

With Catherine's strong devotion to the empowerment of women and her support of women in leadership, in lieu of flowers please make any donations to WomensVentureFund.org.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Catherine touched are invited to the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA. at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
I enjoyed being Catherine’s neighbor and friend for the better half of a decade in Suffolk. I was honored to be asked (by Rob) to video his marriage proposal to her so was front and center for one their many special moments and remember the joy and kindness in her eyes then as if it were earlier today. Her light was bright, her wit quick and her patience for the shenanigans of “us boys” was unending (mostly). God speed and I am forever thankful for having known her grace.
Jim Brady
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved