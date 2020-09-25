I enjoyed being Catherine’s neighbor and friend for the better half of a decade in Suffolk. I was honored to be asked (by Rob) to video his marriage proposal to her so was front and center for one their many special moments and remember the joy and kindness in her eyes then as if it were earlier today. Her light was bright, her wit quick and her patience for the shenanigans of “us boys” was unending (mostly). God speed and I am forever thankful for having known her grace.

Jim Brady

Friend