Catherine â€œCathyâ€ Mary Sager, 84 years old, of Virginia Beach, VA left this life on July 15, 2019. Cathy was born October 7, 1934 in Carrick on Suir, County Tipperary, Ireland, where she is fondly known as â€œPansyâ€. Cathy left Ireland at 14 years of age and moved to London where she later met and married Harold â€œHalâ€ Sager on July 3, 1954 and then returned with him to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Cathy was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren and she never met a stranger. She was known for her kindness and generosity. Any compliment of something she was wearing or something in her home would result in her giving it to you. Cathy also had a passion for gardening, and no matter the weather, you would find her working in her yard enjoying her flowers.



Cathy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold E. Sager, of Virginia Beach, VA, son Alan Sager of Virginia Beach, daughter Susan Everett (Bruce) of Norfolk, VA, Michael Sager (Scarlett) of Jonesville, MI and Steve Sager (Stephanie) of Virginia Beach, VA, Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren with a fifth due in September. She is also survived by sisters Eileen Scanlon of London, England, Mary Conroy (Frank) of New Hyde Park, NY and brother, Billy Maher (Helen) of Carrick on Suir and many, many nieces and nephews in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Catherine is predeceased by her parents John â€œJackieâ€ Maher and Catherine â€œKittyâ€ Hannigan Maher, her brother Thomas â€œToddyâ€ Maher and her sister Ann Councell.



The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception will follow at the home of Steve and Stephanie. Catherine will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019