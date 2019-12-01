|
Catherine Mary Saunders, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019. She was born in New York to the late Peter & Lilian Scianna. Catherine is also predeceased by her brother, Cosmo Scianna.
Catherine was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church for over 40 years. She recently attended St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish. Catherine loved and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Christina & Holman Rawls, Matthew & Trisha Saunders, and Michelle & Doug Lehman; 6 grandchildren, Hannah, Lucas, Bryce, Isabella, Sierra and Myla; Dr. Milton A. Saunders, Jr; along with extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel from 6-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 followed by a wake service at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish, followed by entombment at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019