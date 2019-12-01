The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Mary Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Mary Saunders Obituary
Catherine Mary Saunders, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019. She was born in New York to the late Peter & Lilian Scianna. Catherine is also predeceased by her brother, Cosmo Scianna.

Catherine was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church for over 40 years. She recently attended St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish. Catherine loved and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Christina & Holman Rawls, Matthew & Trisha Saunders, and Michelle & Doug Lehman; 6 grandchildren, Hannah, Lucas, Bryce, Isabella, Sierra and Myla; Dr. Milton A. Saunders, Jr; along with extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel from 6-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 followed by a wake service at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish, followed by entombment at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -