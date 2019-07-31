The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Creation United Methodist Church
4320 Bruce Rd
Chesapeake, VA
Catherine Parker White Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Catherine Parker White, 90, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was a native of Portsmouth and a loving mother who resided at Emily Green Shores Assisted Living for the last seven years.

Catherine was a sales clerk for 15 years at Smith & Welton Department Store in the Mid-City shopping center, Portsmouth. She was a member of New Creation United Methodist Church in Chesapeake; and a past member of the Order of Eastern Star, Fellowship Chapter #140.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ocie Parker, Sr. and Mary Parker Richardson; her husband, Robert E. Winslow; and a brother, Ocie Parker, Jr.

She is survived by her son, James E. Winslow and his wife Carolyn; a brother, Charles W. Parker and his wife Doris; a granddaughter, Michelle Winslow; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Emily Green for all their care and support over the past seven years; and to let them know that Catherine loved them.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 in New Creation U.M.C., 4320 Bruce Rd, Chesapeake, 23321. Burial will be private in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7 â€" 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
