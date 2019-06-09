|
Catherine 89 went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. She was the daughter of William Shepherd Reid and Ruby Shipp Reid of Princess Anne County. Catherine is proceeded in death by her husband Bernice Owens, son William (Willie) K. Harris and grandson Larry A. Harris II. She is survived by two broken hearted sons Larry A. Harris Sr., Scott Reid Harris and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Called by many names (Catherine, Mom, Grandma, Gaga, Duke, Cathy, Kitty) always devoting herself to family and friends. Life long Christian known for creating magical Christmas moments. Exceptional cook and baker you cook up never letting anybody leave her house hungry. Catherine's life philosophy was marriages, family bonds and friendships can only be for-filling when you share Love and Respect for each other. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019