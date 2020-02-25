|
On February 22, 2020, our oldest and dearest best friend, our mother, Catherine S. Buski "Simmy" finished her earthly journey and was welcomed home by the angels. She is rejoicing with our Lord and Savior and her beloved husband Stephen Buski and her oldest and youngest children, her sons, Stephen Joseph Buski and Michael Frank Buski, and her son-in-law, R. Brian Inman, all of whom preceded her in death.
Our mother was a kind and humble woman that always faced life's trials and tribulations with strength and humility. She once told our father don't ask why God brings you this test/trial, ask why he doesn't bring it to you. She was the utmost example of unconditional love, raising five children mostly by herself as her husband was a Submariner and Engineer and was deployed for long periods of time. She was graceful, tactful, faithful, encouraging, non-judgmental and most generous with her time. She was a devout Roman Catholic and a longtime member of St. Pius X. Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving daughters; Melanie A. Buski, Barbara B. Meinhardt and Nancy B. Inman all of Norfolk, her sister, Helen Lukaszczyk of Glen Burnie, Maryland and 4 Grandchildren; Raymond C. Justice and his wife Valentina, Kyle R. Inman and his wife Haley, Michael B. Inman and Gabriel B. Inman and 3 great grandchldren; Johnny Justice, Bryan John Inman and Avery Grace Inman.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Pius X. Catholic Church, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The Reverend Father Nixon Negparanon will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Pius X Catholic School, 7800 Halprin Drive Norfolk VA 23518.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020