Mrs. Catherine Thompson Sidney departed this life on July 12, 2020. She was a native of Sanford, North Carolina and was a resident of the peninsula since 1945. Catherine was an active and dedicated member of Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, the National Council of Negro Women, the Dochiki Wives, the Orcutt Senior Citizen Club, and the Newport News Democratic City Committee.



Catherine was preceded in death by her parents John and Arena Thompson; her brothers Lee Thompson and Harvey Thompson; sister, Sarah Walden; daughters, Betty Johnson and Wanda Briggs; son, Horace Goins; and husband, Major Sidney. Catherine is survived by her step children, Sylvia S. Redding, Oliver (Ethelene) Sidney, Keith Sidney, Newport News, VA, son in law Rev. Ronald Briggs, Sr., Chester, VA; three grandchildren, Catherine Brent, Hampton, VA, John (Tonja) Allen, Camden-Wyoming, DE, Michelle Johnson, Richmond, VA; step grandchildren, Carl Sidney, Erick Sidney, and Dwayne Sidney, Hampton, VA, Erick Sidney and Ericka Sidney, Newport News, VA and Lance Redding, Atlanta, GA; four great grandchildren, Devon Brent, Jordan Allen, Krystjan Allen, and Rodney Brent, Jr.; one great great grandson, Aiden Brent; two step great grandchildren; special adopted family Rev. Vikki Williams, Rev. Adreania Tolliver, and Rev. Sherry Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, Help Them Now, Inc.



