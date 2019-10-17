|
|
Our beloved mother and yiayia, Catherine Fakkos Theodosius, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019.
Catherine was born in Lefkara, Cyprus, in 1923. As all young girls in her village, she became an expert in creating Lefkaritika lace which was highly valued throughout Europe. In 1950, she immigrated to America as a newlywed. During the 1950s, she and her husband Ted operated the Colony Restaurant in Virginia Beach. In 1963 they moved to Norfolk after opening Browney's Restaurant on Little Creek Road. Catherine also worked as a wedding gown seamstress at Leggett's Department Store.
Catherine was very active in her church community which she loved. She volunteered to make prosfora for Sunday services. Catherine was a member of the Hellenic Woman's Club, the Philoptochos Society, the Cyprus Benevolent Society, and the Golden Years Club of which she and her husband were founding members.
Yiayia Nina, as she was lovingly called, will be greatly missed by her son, George Theodosius, her daughter, Anne Nicholas (Pete), her grandson, Dr. Christopher Nicholas (Joanna), and her great-granddaughters, Katerina, Kalliope, and Kleoniki. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neophytos (Ted) and her granddaughter, Catherine Nicholas. May her memory be eternal.
A Trisagion Service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home located at 1457 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, on Friday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. Rev. Father George Bessinas will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Catherine Nicholas Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o HWC and sent to the Annunciation Cathedral. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019