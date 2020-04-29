|
Catherine Virginia Nunn Bashara, a life-long native of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020 with her entire family by her side, both spiritually and physically. She was a strong, compassionate and loving mother and her kindness was felt by all in her presence. She was born December 1, 1934 to loving parents Lawrence Leo Nunn and Addie Virginia Furlong Nunn. She married her loving and devoted husband, Charles Vincent Bashara on August 23, 1958. She had a great passion for gardening and was always happiest taking care of her family and home.
She is survived by their six children: Charles Bashara, Eileen Bernard (Reece), Suzanne Weaver (Andy), Lisa Machamer (Brian), Brian Bashara (Denise) and Julie Graves, 21 grandchildren: Trisha (Aaron), Jazmine, Emily, Charles, Marguerite, Catherine, Julie, Reece, Catherine (Scott), Anderson, Annemarie, Julie, Steven, John (Anais), Sarah, Brian (Taylor), Lawrence, Cristina, Vincent, Addie and William and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Chandler (Mike), Niece Erin Thompson and Nephew John Chandler and their families.
A private family service will held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Her children want to extend warm appreciation to the thoughtful caregivers at Province Place of DePaul.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020