|
|
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Catherine Whitehurst Callow, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Catherine was born July 20, 1934, in Norfolk, VA, to David E. Whitehurst and Margaret C. Whitehurst. She lived in Virginia Beach her entire life. She was a proud graduate of the original Kempsville High School. She married Hank Callow in the spring of 1961. They are survived by two daughters, Kathy Callow and Tavey Callow, both of Virginia Beach.
She enjoyed a fulfilling career in Civil Service for the US Government. After retirement, she again followed this career path by working for a US Government Contractor.
Catherine loved to cook for her family and friends and her and Hank delighted in having a beautiful yard where they could relax and entertain. Anytime the weather allowed, you could find them on the boat where they would crab and fish the waters of the Lynnhaven River and Chesapeake Bay.
In the last years, with failing health, Catherine required many caregivers. Her daughters would like to thank everyone who has been so kind and compassionate during this time allowing their mother the opportunity to stay in her home with her family.
The family will receive friends at the Princess Anne Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. The mausoleum will not allow fresh flowers, so in lieu of them, please consider giving a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Road is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019