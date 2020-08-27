1/
Cathey A. Morgan
1961 - 2020
Cathey Ann Morgan, 58, died peacefully in her home the morning of August 19, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.

Cathey was born to Elbridge and Barbara Mann in 1961. In September 1983, she married Steve Morgan and together raised two children, Jessica and William. She earned her Nursing Degree from Beaufort County College and was a co-founder of Patients' Choice Home Healthcare of Chesapeake. Cathey was a passionate member of the country music duo The Mann Sisters. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with.

Cathey is preceded in death by her Mom, Dad, and sister, Retta Gardner. She is survived by her husband, Steven M. Morgan; her two children, Jessica L. Collins (Michael), William M. Morgan; six grand kids; and sisters, Debra Mann Fulcher and Karen Patterson, all of Chesapeake, VA.

A Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12PM. An inurnment service will be held immediately after at the church's Columbarium.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4445 Corporation Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-312-9700
August 26, 2020
I would like to send my deepest condolences to you and your family my heart is saddened by this news if there is anything I can do going forward please don't hesitate to contact me... You all are in my prayers and I pray God gives you all the comfort to heal thru this time. Mrs Cathy was a wonderful woman and my deepest sympathies are with you
Sincerely, nateasha Jones
Nateasha Jones
Coworker
