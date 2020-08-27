Cathey Ann Morgan, 58, died peacefully in her home the morning of August 19, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.



Cathey was born to Elbridge and Barbara Mann in 1961. In September 1983, she married Steve Morgan and together raised two children, Jessica and William. She earned her Nursing Degree from Beaufort County College and was a co-founder of Patients' Choice Home Healthcare of Chesapeake. Cathey was a passionate member of the country music duo The Mann Sisters. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with.



Cathey is preceded in death by her Mom, Dad, and sister, Retta Gardner. She is survived by her husband, Steven M. Morgan; her two children, Jessica L. Collins (Michael), William M. Morgan; six grand kids; and sisters, Debra Mann Fulcher and Karen Patterson, all of Chesapeake, VA.



A Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12PM. An inurnment service will be held immediately after at the church's Columbarium.



