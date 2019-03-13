Cathrine Meeks Dozier, 85, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 24, 1934 to the late Elmer R. Meeks and Marion Mathews Meeks. She resided in Virginia Beach most of her life. Mrs. Dozier graduated from Oceana High School in 1952 and from Longwood College in 1956. She was a teacher and retired after many years as the director of Parish Day School at Eastern Shore Chapel. She was a charter member of the Alpha Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and served on the board of the Oceana High School Alumni Association. In retirement, she joined the Virginia Beach General Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering at the front desk for many years. She was a member of All Saintâ€™s Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild. She was the wife of the late George W. Dozier, JR and was predeceased by three brothers, Bobby Meeks, Charles â€œBuddyâ€ Meeks, and Edgar Meeks, and two sisters, Mary Fruit and Dorothy McElligott. Survivors include her daughter, Alison McNabb, son-in-law Michael McNabb, and grandchildren, Bailey and Zachary, all of Chesapeake, her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Meeks of Virginia Beach, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank her personal caregivers who provided loving, compassionate care, allowing her wish of remaining in her home to be fulfilled. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at All Saintâ€™s Episcopal Church, followed by a reception at the church. The Very Reverend Dr. Stanley W. Sawyer will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the Oceana High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 828 Fort Raleigh Drive, Virginia Beach 23451, or to the Parish Day School Butterfly Fund. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Laskin Road Chapel, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary