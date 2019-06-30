The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Cathy Ann Allen

Cathy Ann Allen Obituary
Cathy Ann Allen, 60, of Chesapeake, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James Malcom, Sr. and Shirley Ann Barber.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 25 years, George Allen; a brother, James Barber, Jr.; two sisters, Teresa Leary and Robin Hesse (Louis); as well as many other beloved family members and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

The visitation will begin on Monday with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newborns in Need, Tidewater Chapter.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
