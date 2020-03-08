|
Cathy Mathias, born Cathy Goebel in Brooklyn, NY on February 25, 1957 passed away on February 18. Cathy grew up in Great Neck, LI and moved to VA. Daughter to Harold and Gloria. Her personality was larger than life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She always had a smile on her face and a heart of gold. Cathy was known as the mermaid lady. Cathy described as one in a million and larger than life. Cathy is survived by her mother, Gloria (Leon), children, Courtney (Kris) and Matthew, grandchildren, Staesha, Fiona, Mariah, Kaleb, and Rowen, and siblings, Kevin, Steven, and Leslie. Celebration of life will be scheduled for April 19th at St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020