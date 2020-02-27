The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel
Cayce Brooke Hilfiger, 24, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2020. Cayce was preceded in her death by her grandfathers Paul and Howard, grandmother Marie, and brother Cole. She is survived by her parents, Donna and Jimmy, two sisters Carson and Collan, and two brothers Chris and Chad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cole Spencer Hilfiger Foundation (808 Quail Pointe Cv. Virginia Beach, VA 23454).

A memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
