Cecelia Ann Reid, 82, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Campostella Heights SDA Church, 1006 Oakwood Street, Norfolk, VA. Interment to immediately follow at the Reid Family Cemetery, 2804 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 1-6pm at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church Street, Norfolk, VA. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019