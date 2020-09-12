Our Cecil Baker, Jr beloved, husband, father, step-dad, granddad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many peacefully slipped into eternal rest on Sat., 9/4/2020 at home. Cecil (June) as the family affectionately called him was the eldest son of three children to the late Cecil Sr. and Wealthia Baker, of Norfolk, VA. Born in Norfolk, VA on 1/12/1941. He graduated from Crestwood High School in Chesapeake, VA "Class of 1959 Bombers". He attended Norfolk State University. Cecil retired in December 2005 with 32 years of government service from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Planner & Naval Architecture in Structural Engineer Division. He was a member of First Baptist Church Berkley in Norfolk, Va under the leadership of Pastor Dr. W.D.Tyree, III.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Wilma Baker; one son, Ryan H Jones; step sons, Jamar Staton and Kevin Walton; brothers, Samuel Baker, David Bright (Janice); sisters, Beverly Culpepper (Martin), JoAnn Baker (Eddie), and Jeanice Cuffee. Also, June cherished memories with a step-mother, Katie Baker of Chesapeake, Va.; step-siblings, Dexter and Thomas Bright, Terry Ann, and Mary Wilson; aunt, Maryland Carrington of Norfolk,Va; uncles, Ruben Baker of Jacksonville, FL and Vernon Baker of Norfolk, Va. and Uncle King Staton (Bernice) of Oxonhill, MD. Cecil is also survived by sister in laws, Alfreada Lewis (Frank) of Jacksonville, FL, and April Staton of Petersburg, Va., brother in laws, Antoine Staton and Fred Williams both of Portsmouth, Va. a host nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews too numerous to name, countless family and friends afar. A viewing will be Sun., 9/13/2020; 3-5pm; and a service Monday, 9/14/2020; 10am, at Beach Funeral Services, VB, followed by a burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. www.beachfuneralservices.com