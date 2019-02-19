â€œ08/20/1929 â€" 02/16/2019â€ - Cecil Cary â€œC.C.â€ Adams, Sr., 89, of Gasburg, Virginia passed away February 16, 2019. He was born in Nansemond County, VA the son of the late James Leslie Adams and Elizabeth Howell Adams. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Priscilla Grizzard Adams; son, C. Cary Adams; and grandson, Adam Brinkley. He was a member of Holy Neck Congregational Christian Church and Somerton Hunt Club. He retired as a farmer. C.C. enjoyed his last 20 years living at Lake Gaston where he had many friends and family. He always loved riding around on his golf cart, cutting grass, going to cook-outs and boat rides around the lake. C.C. is survived by his daughters, Dianne Brinkley (Hunter), Frances Glover (Morris); daughter in law, Delores R. Adams; grandchildren, Kelli Adams, Tiffany Morgan (Jimmy), Christy Glover, Candice Taylor (Clay), Nancy Glover (Spencer), Morris Glover, Jr. (Leslie); great grandchildren, Ondrea and Kendra Glover, Austin and Peyton Clements, Colton Taylor, Cary and Katie Glover, Cecile and George Morgan. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434 with Chaplain Robert K. Breckenridge officiating. Burial will follow at Holland Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Neck Congregational Christian Church, 4400 Holy Neck Road, Suffolk VA 23437, Attn: Jimmy Copeland or St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary