Cecil Edward (Ed) Boswell, 91, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann, who he lovingly cared for during her struggle with cancer. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Perkins and Cecilia Collins and her husband John; granddaughter, Melissa Norwood and her husband, Charles and great grandchildren Wesley and Anna.Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years which allowed he and his family to travel to many exciting duty stations. After retirement he worked a few years for Civil Service after which he started and operated a successful lawn care business. He loved to play golf, especially if you were willing to make a wager with him. You were smart not to. Making small bets put a twinkle in his eye, something inherited by his daughter Susan. He had an amazing green thumb, cultivating the biggest and best tasting tomatoes, cucumbers and bell peppers around. His and Ann's yard and flower gardens were something to behold. He loved sharing his gardening skills with his daughters who fondly remember his sweet peas and zinnias or "zinnies" as he would say. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Alabama football who he recently predicted would be champions again.For the past couple of years, Ed was cared for in Cedar Manor, most recently in Special Care. We are forever grateful for these wonderful caregivers who became not only part of his family but ours. The extra kindness they shared with our family in Ed's final days provided us comfort and strength.A private memorial will be held at a later date.