PORTSMOUTH- Cecil Sykes, 65, died April 30, 2020. A native of Norfolk, he was a retired insulator at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Cecil was a great husband and father, and had a kind heart.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; three daughters, Heather Dennis, Amber Hartwig (Christopher), and Jennifer Hill (Jonathan); sister, Sherri Hedrick; two step-children, Christal White and Anthony Bruner; and ten grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service on Monday. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.