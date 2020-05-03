Cecil Hugh Sykes
PORTSMOUTH- Cecil Sykes, 65, died April 30, 2020. A native of Norfolk, he was a retired insulator at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Cecil was a great husband and father, and had a kind heart.

He is survived by his wife Joyce; three daughters, Heather Dennis, Amber Hartwig (Christopher), and Jennifer Hill (Jonathan); sister, Sherri Hedrick; two step-children, Christal White and Anthony Bruner; and ten grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service on Monday. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
