Dr. Cecil John Carroll, Jr., of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Cecil John Carroll, Sr., mother, Meta Carroll; and his first wife, Verna Beasley Carroll.Born September 13, 1930, in Norfolk, VA, he is survived by his wife, Dr. Linda Carroll, and by three sons, Jay and Terry, Steve and Sue, and Chris; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A graduate of Granby High School, he completed studies at the Norfolk Division of William and Mary, Williamsburg. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the School of Dentistry, Medical College of Virginia, earning highest of honors.Upon graduation, he volunteered into the U.S. Air Force and served at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. After the Korean War he left the service and went into private practice, enjoying a 60 year relationship with patients, some spanning four generations. He mentored many younger doctors and had the reputation of being available to lend an ear, professional advice, and words of wisdom, along with an encouraging pat on the back.His professional contributions extended to many areas of leadership, planning, and continuing education. He was a member of an honorary dental fraternity and was received as a Fellow in the American Academy of General Dentistry in Chicago.He was a lifelong Methodist; attended Oaklette United Methodist Church most recently attending the church at Oak Grove Chesapeake. His ministries included foreign missions, dental care to the disadvantaged, soup kitchen for local people's needs, and assisting in the NEST program. For over 50 years he taught Sunday School, led weekly Bible studies, and served in many leadership roles.His activities also included community and city involvement. He loved paddling white water, camping in the mountains next to a stream, hiking mountain slopes, and his dogs.One of C.J.'s favorite Bible scriptures is from Colossians: "Whatever you do, do it as to the Lord." And so he didâ€¦his was a life well lived.Due to COVID, service will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: