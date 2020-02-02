The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Cecil Randolph "CR" Holland, 76, of Norfolk, VA, passed away in the presence of his family on January 29, 2020.

Born in Isle of Wight County, VA, he was the son of the late Cecil Rhodes Holland and Mattie Louise Holland. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and retired from U.S. Navy Public Works Center in Norfolk. He was a lifelong 50 year member of American Legion. He loved hunting, fishing, Westerns; but above all, his family.

CR was preceded in death by two brothers, C. Wayne and Cliff Holland. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 33 years, Lyndle Holland; three daughters, Ann Marie Glaus (David), Karyn Nusca (Eric), and Dawn McFadden (James); a son, Michael Blankenship, Jr. (Lisa); nine grandchildren, Lane, Emma, Megan, Marlee, Sadie, Shelbi, Kelsey, Jayden, and Carson; and a brother, Charles E. Holland.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
