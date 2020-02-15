|
|
Cecil Ray Byrum, 61, passed away February 13, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the Mary Jones Byrum and the late Thomas Roland Byrum. He was predeceased by his son, Chad Nelson Byrum. Cecil was a graduate of Isle of Wight Academy and life-long farmer. He attended Smithfield Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, Cecil is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah Holland Byrum; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Steele Byrum and Nancy Aiello Byrum; grandchildren, Josephine "Josie" Elizabeth Byrum, and Mason Fisher Byrum; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda Byrum Edwards (Glenn) and Diane Byrum Quesinberry (Charlie); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julie Major (Gene); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smithfield Baptist Church with Dr. Don Rhoton, Dr. Patrick Woods, and Rev. Larry Simmons officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service at the church. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2020