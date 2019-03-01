|
|
Cecil Timothy â€œTimâ€ Wood, Sr., 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 27, 2019.Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Cecil Thompson Wood and Georgia Isaacs Wood. He was a graduate of Old Dominion University and retired as an Engineer from Norfolk Naval Shipyard with over 40 years as a civil service employee. He was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, VA.Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 27 years, Gwen Wood, married Christmas Eve 1991; children, Tim Wood, Jr., (Christina) of Ashburn, VA, Meghan Petrosky (Andrew) and Kelsey Miller (Matthew), both of Colorado Springs, CO; step-children, Alan Metzl of Lynchburg, VA and Jennifer Roach (Eric) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Drew Wood, Mason Miller, Micah Miller, Hayden Roach, and Carter Roach; sisters, Janet Childress (Randy) of Lynchburg, VA and Gloria Nash (Nelson) of Chesapeake, VA; nephews, Mack Childress and Jon Nash; nieces, Jennifer Holman and Heather Day; and his recliner buddy, sweet pup Jacob.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Saturday, March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019