The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil T. "Tim" Wood Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecil T. "Tim" Wood Sr. Obituary
Cecil Timothy â€œTimâ€ Wood, Sr., 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 27, 2019.Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Cecil Thompson Wood and Georgia Isaacs Wood. He was a graduate of Old Dominion University and retired as an Engineer from Norfolk Naval Shipyard with over 40 years as a civil service employee. He was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, VA.Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 27 years, Gwen Wood, married Christmas Eve 1991; children, Tim Wood, Jr., (Christina) of Ashburn, VA, Meghan Petrosky (Andrew) and Kelsey Miller (Matthew), both of Colorado Springs, CO; step-children, Alan Metzl of Lynchburg, VA and Jennifer Roach (Eric) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Drew Wood, Mason Miller, Micah Miller, Hayden Roach, and Carter Roach; sisters, Janet Childress (Randy) of Lynchburg, VA and Gloria Nash (Nelson) of Chesapeake, VA; nephews, Mack Childress and Jon Nash; nieces, Jennifer Holman and Heather Day; and his recliner buddy, sweet pup Jacob.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Saturday, March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now