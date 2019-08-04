|
Cecile Louise Petrin Jellerson was lifted away from us on the wings of angels on July 26th 2019. Ceil, as she was affectionately known, was a beautiful woman, a loving wife, a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a good friend to many.
She was born in Sanford Maine in 1938 and resided there until she was swept off her feet by a handsome rogue in a Navy uniform, her husband of 64 years, Raymond A. Jellerson. They enjoyed a long life together filled with adventure and love. Between Raymond's deployments, they managed to lovingly produce 3 remarkable sons, Steve, Jeff and Brett, who will miss her dearly. Those who will also miss her include a sister and brother, Rosalie Masure and Danny Dumont, Jeff's wife, Valorie Bertelsen Jellerson, Steve's partner, Kathy Brobst, beloved grandchildren, Kevin and Bryan Jellerson, their wives Gwen and Caren, and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Audrey and Haley Jellerson. Ceil also will be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, other family and long-time friends.
A celebration of life Mass will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, in Virginia Beach. Ray and Ceil were founding members of the church, and her final remains will be laid to rest there in their columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad at helpplaza.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019