Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Burial
Following Services
Rosewood Memorial Park
Cecilia Decker Harrod Obituary
Cecilia â€œSisâ€ D. Harrod, 95, passed away in Norfolk on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Sis was born in Norfolk to the late Samuel and Mary Decker. She was also predeceased by her husband, Ralph Harrod and her son, Richard Harrod. Sis was a loving wife and mother. She worked for the government for the majority of her life. She was a kindhearted soul and was best described as selfless, she always put others before herself. She will be cherished in memory by her children, Dennis, Bruce and Annette Harrod and a host of other relatives.

There will be a funeral service set for 2pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019
