Cecilia T. Hickerson, "Teah", daughter of the late Judge J. Hume Taylor and Cecilia A. Taylor passed away on August 18, 2020 at the wonderful age of 90.
Cecilia is reunited with her late husband, John Cook Hickerson, Jr.; and her brother J. Hume Taylor Jr. Left with loving memories are her daughter Ann Taylor Carney (Eric), her caregivers, son, John Cook Hickerson III, and her daughter, Mary Hume Gouch (Chuck); and her grandsons, Brian V. Mullis and James Wesley Orman (Danielle); and a great-grandson, James Wesley Orman, Jr. Cecilia also leaves behind a sister, Lydia Taylor, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cecilia enjoyed a life working with the Girl Scouts and volunteering in the NPS libraries and classrooms of her daughter's schools. She was an avid reader and loved to solve crossword puzzles. Cecilia and John enjoyed a long membership at Norfolk Yacht and Country Club and summers at Camp Greenbrier in West Virginia with family.
The family would like to thank The Ballentine Memory Care staff for their many years of care and Westminster Canterbury Hospice for their support during this difficult time.
A private family graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WHRO. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com
.