Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Cecilio Simeon Pulgar Obituary
Cecilio Simeon Pulgar of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at the age of 81.

Cecilio was born on February 1st, 1938 in Isabela, Philippines and lived there as a boy before moving to San Jose, Mindoro Philippines and later Makati City until he immigrated to the US in 1999. He became a US citizen in 2005 and resided in Virginia Beach.

Cecilio was a life-long hard worker at 81 years old. He has had previous work in business in the Philippines and was later employed at London Bridge Trading in Virginia Beach.

He met the love of his life & married Paraluman De Guzman in 1959 and was happily married until her death in 1996.

Cecilio is survived by his immediate family; Aurora & Romeo Ruiz, Aliw & Albert Paulino, Armi & Jojo Gonzales, Agnes & Edgar David, Arnel Pulgar and so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 1485 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach on Friday, November 8th, at 3PM. The family will hold a public viewing at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7th, from 5PM to 9PM. The wake service will be at 6PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
