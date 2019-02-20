Home

Celeste Fortin Coleman, 90, passed away February 15, 2019. Born and raised in New London, Connecticut, she was of French Canadian ancestry and was a graduate of William Memorial Institute of New London, Ct. Celeste was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, John F. Coleman of Brooklyn, N.Y. After their marriage, she became a Navy wife, moving her family numerous times, including several years in the Panama Canal Zone. After her husbandâ€™s retirement from the Navy, they settled in Annapolis, Md. Celeste was friends with everyone she met, had an outgoing personality, and was a loving and affectionate mother and grandmother. She worked outside the home in a variety of jobs, including hair dresser, caterer, interior decoration, and retail. She loved to cook and entertain, and an Italian dinner at her house was a feast for all who were fortunate to attend. She had an extensive collection of over 300 cookbooks. She had a lifelong passion for Colonial Williamsburg and its associated history, and loved to travel, having made several trips to England and France. Celeste is survived by her three children: Colleen Wall and her husband, Allan Wall, Sheila Coleman, and Christopher Coleman, all of Virginia Beach. Grandchildren: Katie Wall Corn and Andrew Wall, and great granddaughter Harper Louise Corn. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia/Alzheimerâ€™s association of your choice. Services will be conducted Saturday, 23 February 2019, at 11 oâ€™clock, at Old Donation Episcopal Church 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach.
