Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Capeville United Methodist Church
Celeste Costin Obituary
Celeste Bonniwell Costin, 87, wife of the late E. Bryan Costin, Jr. and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Brookdale in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wilber Bonniwell and the late Ola Riggin Bonniwell. She was a retired Postmaster of Capeville Post Office, member of Capeville United Methodist Church and Northampton Chapter #2 Order of the Eastern Star.

Celeste loved her family, her church family and friends. She was generous with both her love and her time, and was always busy and on the go. Celeste was quick to share her opinion, as well as her love of cooking and the flowers from her colorful garden. Celeste will be missed by many but we know sheâ€™s now our angel in Heaven.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Costin Potts of Capeville; and granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Oâ€™Kusky of San Francisco, CA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Costin Oâ€™Kusky; brother, Wilber Bonniwell, Jr.; and sister, Helen Walker.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Capeville United Methodist Church with Reverend Linda Lowe and Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Interment will follow in Capeville Masonic Cemetery. Family will join friends at Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles on Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 530 Independence Pkwy #200, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 5, 2019
