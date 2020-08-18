Celestine M aka Schultzy Gould passed away August 11, 2020. She was the daughter of late Frank J. and F. Genevieve (Laughlin) Leone of Mt .Morris, NY. She was preceded by her brothers, Frank Jr.(Joanne) NY, David (Peg) FL and Eugene (Poochie) Mt. Morris, NY. and by a grandson John Derick Gould. She was the widow of John B. Gould of Pamplin, Va. She's survived by her children Roberta (James) DeVasher of Blue Spring, MO,
Jerri Ann of Pamplin, VA, son John C. (Hope) Chester, VA. Five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nephew Kenneth (Melanie) Leone of Mt Morris NY. niece Cheri Allison Bell and family Rochester, NY. many brothers and sisters-in- law and nieces and nephews of the Gould family. She will lay to rest at Amelia Veteran Cemetery with her husband. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tunnel 2 Towers 2361 Hylan Blvd Staten Island NY 10306