Celia Anne Stone, 85, passed away peacefully at Sentara Obici Hospital surrounded by her family on June 25, 2020. She was born in Decatur, IL to the late Cecil L. and Roxie A. Walker. She was the devoted wife of Dr. George M. Stone II, CAPT, MC, USN-RET for 65 years.



Celia was predeceased by an infant son, a brother and sister-in-law, William and Nora Gene Walker, sister Helen May, and sister and brother-in-law Nina and Allen Curren. Celia is survived by children: Linda C. Stone Johnson (Steven), George M. Stone, III (Susan), Gary M. Stone (Sherry Fuson), Kenneth L. Stone (Nancy), Elizabeth A. Stone Ciccone, and Rebecca A. Stone (Tricia Morgan); grandchildren: Robert M. Williams, Sherri L. Williams Freas (Richard), Jessica D. Stone Wesson (Wes), Gary M. Stone-Rassi (Steven Rassi), Michelangelo A. Ciccone, Matthew M. Ciccone (Sarah), Elizabeth A. Ciccone, and Mark R. Ciccone (Rachel); her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walter S. and Madeline K. Stone, many beloved nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and special people in her life. Celia very much loved her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah King, Ryland Williams, and Mya, Tia, and Ana Wesson.



Celia enjoyed spending time with her friends, eating lunch after church, and socializing. She was a former volunteer with the Navy Relief Thrift Shop, OASIS soup kitchen, a past president of the Merrifields Garden Club, and volunteered her time and services to organizations she loved.



Celia was an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and choir in Portsmouth for over 30 years, holding many positions on committees. She was a vital presence in the church, donating her time and hours of service in many facets of church life.



Like her late husband, Celia loved visiting the family cottage every summer with family and close friends in upstate New York. Celia and George were in the first graduating class of the new Westfield High School in 1952, something she said with pride.



All funeral services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store