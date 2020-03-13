|
CeQuan Kemaun Pope, affectionately known as Ce or Quan transitioned from his earthly life to his eternal life in heaven with God on Thursday, March 5th 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Ebony Pope, Father Santonio Nixon, grandparents Paulette Pope, Lillian Finch, four brothers and four sisters. CeQuan was predeceased by his grandparents Andrew Jackson and Lawrence Elliot.
A celebration of life for CeQuan will be at 11 am, Saturday March 14th at Saint Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Portsmouth Va. In Lieu of flowers, donations, etc. May be made to J.T. Fisher Funeral Home, Portsmouth Va.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020