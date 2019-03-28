Cereda Widgeon Whitehurst, 98 (age), passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Princess Anne County, Virginia, She was the only child born to the late Charlie Dewitt â€œDeweyâ€ Widgeon and Nellie Barnes Widgeon. She was a member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach.Cereda was the widow of Robert L. Whitehurst and was predeceased by her first husband, Miles Edward Padon, Sr.; infant children Cereda â€œMidgeâ€ Padon and son Miles â€œBuddyâ€ Padon, Jr.; grandson William â€œMartyâ€ Marshburn, Jr.; and in most recent years, daughter Jean Jennings of Texas. She is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver Kay Padon of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren who were the love of her life, Liz Hawkins, Cindy Wimpee, Stuart Calhoun of Texas, Kimberly Dempsey, Ronald Henley, and Robin Molo of Virginia Beach; 12 great-grandchildren (four in Texas and eight in Virginia); and six great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends for a visitation at Altmeyer Funeral Home â€" Maestus Chapel 1801 Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach on Sunday, March 31 from 2-4pm. A graveside service will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad or to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at Seaside at Atlantic Shores as well as Heartland Hospice and their chaplain. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary