The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Resources
More Obituaries for Cereda Whitehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cereda Widgeon Whitehurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cereda Widgeon Whitehurst Obituary
Cereda Widgeon Whitehurst, 98 (age), passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Princess Anne County, Virginia, She was the only child born to the late Charlie Dewitt â€œDeweyâ€ Widgeon and Nellie Barnes Widgeon. She was a member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach.Cereda was the widow of Robert L. Whitehurst and was predeceased by her first husband, Miles Edward Padon, Sr.; infant children Cereda â€œMidgeâ€ Padon and son Miles â€œBuddyâ€ Padon, Jr.; grandson William â€œMartyâ€ Marshburn, Jr.; and in most recent years, daughter Jean Jennings of Texas. She is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver Kay Padon of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren who were the love of her life, Liz Hawkins, Cindy Wimpee, Stuart Calhoun of Texas, Kimberly Dempsey, Ronald Henley, and Robin Molo of Virginia Beach; 12 great-grandchildren (four in Texas and eight in Virginia); and six great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends for a visitation at Altmeyer Funeral Home â€" Maestus Chapel 1801 Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach on Sunday, March 31 from 2-4pm. A graveside service will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad or to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at Seaside at Atlantic Shores as well as Heartland Hospice and their chaplain. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
Download Now