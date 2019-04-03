Ces â€œNickâ€ Serrano Nicdao, 74, of Virginia Beach, passed peacefully on March 29, 2019, surrounded by family. He was a native of Cavite City in the Philippines, and the fourth child of Andres and Eugenia Nicdaoâ€™s nine children. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Gloria (Nicdao) Digma, his brothers, Danny Nicdao, Rody Nicdao, and nephews Arthur and Ariel Digma. He is survived by his wife, Norma, of 51 years and his daughters, Kimberly Villareal (Christopher) of Yorktown and Abigail Causey (Lewis) of Virginia Beach and his grandchildren, Gabriella, Simon, Sophie and Lianna as well as brothers Leonardo Nicdao, Juanito Nicdao, Benny Nicdao, Ernesto Nicdao, and sister Choy Nicdao, and numerous nieces and nephews. Nick had a strong work ethic and was determined to succeed in all that he did. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and retired in 1985 as a chief petty officer. He served another 22 years in the civil service and retired as a database administrator in 2007. In that time, he obtained his bachelorâ€™s degree in business administration from St. Leoâ€™s College in 1989. Nick was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia Beach and a Eucharistic minister and volunteer for the parish groundskeeping. He was also a member of the Cebuano Speaking Association of Tidewater and a Past Grand of the Knights of Columbus San Lorenzo Council #12378. He was active with the Special Olympics as well as KOVAR. A special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach who cared for Nick for almost two years and especially in his last days. Nickâ€™s viewing and wake service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy in Virginia Beach) with an hour of visitation prior to the Mass. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church to benefit the teachersâ€™ salaries of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Saut dâ€™Eau, Haiti or to the to help find a cure. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary