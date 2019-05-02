Rev. Cessar L. Scott, Sr., the son of the late Cessar Liggins and the late Hazel V. Scott, departed on April 28, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia where he received his elementary and secondary education. He earned his bachelorâ€™s degree from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, majoring in history and government. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Union Universityâ€™s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology and a Master of Educational Administration and Supervision degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.Rev. Scottâ€™s service in ministry included: Pastor of New Bridge Baptist Church, Richmond, Virginia; Associate Director of Campus Ministry for the Virginia Baptist General Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and the Executive Minister of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia. Through his thirty-three years of leadership at the Baptist General Convention of Virginia, he was able to support many other state and national institutions including: the Childrenâ€™s Home of Virginia Baptists, Inc; Virginia One Church, One Child Adoption Program; the Chaplains Prison Ministry, the United Negro College Fund, the Progressive National Convention, the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., and the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention.He also served on many statewide and national boards including the Virginia Union University Board of Trustees, the Council for Americaâ€™s First Freedom, the Corporate Board of the Sunday School Publishing Board of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., the Virginia Council of Churches, the NAACP Virginia State Conference, and the Executive Committee of the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention.Rev. Scott, a devoted husband and father, is survived by his wife of 51 years Shirleva Marie Bagley Scott; his children Dr. Cessar L. Scott, Jr. (Gillis) and Dr. Lisa M. Hutchinson (Nicky); his siblings Carmela Hardy, Aaron K. Scott (Donna), Spencer Scott III (Ozella), John R. Scott, Jr. (Janet), Rev. Hazel Greenhowe, Karl Marcus Scott, Victor Liggins (Yvette), Cecelia Thompson (Leonard), Joslyn Collins (Jimmy), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A life celebration service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2019 at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen, VA. The burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake, VA at 4 p.m. following the service. The family has entrusted Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd. to handle the final care arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Virginia Union University for scholarships in honor of Rev. Scott. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019