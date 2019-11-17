|
Chancey Wells Walker III, 79, passed away November 11, 2019 at his Florida home. Chancey was the son of the late Chancey W Walker Jr. and Ellen Mary Walker. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his children Peggy (Chris), Michael (Marianne) and Kelley (David). Also surviving Chancey are his six grandchildren Chandler, Michael, Ellen, Walker, Madison and Alexandra. He was born at Portsmouth Navel Hospital. With his father being in the service he lived many different places in the United States.
Chancey started his HVAC company, Tidewater Heating and Air Conditioning in 1968 and was awarded Contractor of the Year in 1980. He served on the Board of Contractors and was appointed by three different Governors. Chancey was commissioned to design and install Geo Thermal Heating and Cooling for the Presidential Yacht USS Sequoia. Chancey was a partner with his son Michael and son in-law David with Mr. Comfort Heating and Cooling. He was also a partner with his son in-law Chris in the home building business, VB Homes. He was a longtime parishioner at Star of the Sea Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Princess Anne Country Club. He had so many dear friends in Virginia Beach and Florida.
A memorial mass will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Friday November 22,2019 at 11am with reception following at the Princess Anne Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad or Star of the Sea Catholic Church or School. H.D. Oliver is handling the arrangements
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019