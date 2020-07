Or Copy this URL to Share

Charisse Lonelle Barnes-Jones was called home to be with the Lord July 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clint Jones, children Brandy Smith, Nevaeh Jones and Makayla Jones, mother Sandra Turner (Chester) and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11am Friday at Abundant Life Ministries.



