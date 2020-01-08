|
Charity Evangeline Nix Harrell peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born on November 26, 1929, she was a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina where her parents, Nelson Cornelius Nix and Athelma Rogers Nix, were faculty members at South Carolina State College (University). Her father also served as dean of the institution and pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Orangeburg.
Charity earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She met the love of her life, Adam, in Columbia, South Carolina, at Fort Jackson, while he was stationed there as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. They were married in 1954 and Adam's military service led them around the world. After settling in Norfolk, Charity taught first grade at Gatewood and Crossroads Elementary until her retirement in 1993 after 33 years of service. As a member of St. John's A.M.E. Church, she was a devoted choir member, pianist, organist, director of the Youth Choir, and Minister of Music. After joining First Baptist Church in 2000, she served in numerous ministries including being a member of the Chancel Choir.
Charity Evangeline Nix Harrell was unapologetic about her strong faith in Jesus Christ, which became the cornerstone for her entire family. Cherishing her memory are: her devoted husband of 65 years, Adam Harrell, Sr.; two sons, Adam Harrell, Jr., Esq. (Carla), William E. Harrell (Dr. Johnna); four grandchildren, Brooke Harrell Berry (James), Alextra Danielle Exton, Adam Spurlock Nix Harrell, and Charity Majette Harrell; one great-grandchild Carter James Berry; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Riddick Funeral Service, Norfolk from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Homegoing will be celebrated at The Historic First Baptist Church, Norfolk on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bennett College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 900 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Full obituary: www.riddickfuneralservices.com/obituary/charity-harrell
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020