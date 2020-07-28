Charleen of Charleen, Will, and boat dog "Crew" were among our best friends we had while cruising the Caribbean Islands, and especially living in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela in a beautiful marina with them. Charleen loved to dance to the music we played on the dock while letting our dogs, Crew and Coco Bear romp on the dock. Charleen always had a beautiful smile on her face, and was everyone's friend. We were honored to attend Charleen and Will's wedding, and had such a wonderful time dancing and visiting with all the friends who came to honor Will and Charleen. Even after Charleen became sick, her positive spirit kept her young and full of life. We can not remember a time when Charleen did not look beautiful, whether on a beach without make-up, or during her wedding. Charleen was a beautiful person inside and out, and we will miss her dearly. Fair Winds Char. See you in heaven.

Glenn Tuttle

Friend