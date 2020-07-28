Charleen Swann Albertolli, 74, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born on 29 October 1945 in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty and Charles Swann. She is survived by her husband Will Albertolli of Norfolk, Va.; her daughter Shawn Michelle Huddy and her granddaughter Bryleigh Elizabeth Peele, both of West Lafayette, Indiana.
She graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach. Charleen was a paralegal with several local legal firms. She was a member of the Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach where she played in the "bells choir". She was very proud of being commissioned as a Stephen Minister. Charleen was an avid sailor and she and her husband Will sailed from Norfolk to Venezuela and they spent three- and one-half years living in the Caribbean on their ketch "Top Cat" with their loving pet "Crew".
Charleen was an accomplished dancer and was a member of a local Shag Dancing Club for many years; she even danced, for two consecutive years, in the Dancing with the Hampton Roads Celebrity Stars at the Sandler Center. Charleen loved all things jewelry related. She had a passion for painting and crafting and created a number of beautiful decorative mermaids for family and friends. Charleen always gravitated to social activities and made the best spaghetti sauce on the planet. She was always finding an occasion to be generous and made it a habit to spoil her granddaughter.
The family extends gratitude and thanks to Dr. Michael McCollum; oncology nurse Jan Jinright and the entire staff at Virginia Oncology for the kindness provided to Charleen during her treatment.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service and reception honoring Charleen will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Charleen's memory may be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater at www.ccfot .org. or to CHKD.org
The Cremation Society of Virginia, Hampton Roads Office is assisting the family.