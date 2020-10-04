1/1
Charleen Swann Albertolli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Service

Sunrise: 29 October 1945 Sunset: 26 July 2020

Thursday, 29 October 2020 1:00 pm The Chapel at Grand Affairs 2036 Pleasure House Road, Virginia beach, Virginia. Due to Covid-19 capacity restrictions, only If you are attending please email your name (s) and telephone number to: CSA memorial@yahoo.com before 10/18 attendees must be pre-registered at the entrance. Face covering is required. If not attending, follow the ceremony in Facebook: Bayside Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach, Va. live starting at 12:45 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved