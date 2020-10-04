Or Copy this URL to Share

Memorial Service



Sunrise: 29 October 1945 Sunset: 26 July 2020



Thursday, 29 October 2020 1:00 pm The Chapel at Grand Affairs 2036 Pleasure House Road, Virginia beach, Virginia. Due to Covid-19 capacity restrictions, only If you are attending please email your name (s) and telephone number to: CSA memorial@yahoo.com before 10/18 attendees must be pre-registered at the entrance. Face covering is required. If not attending, follow the ceremony in Facebook: Bayside Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach, Va. live starting at 12:45 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store