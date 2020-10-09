Charlene E. McLaurin, 89 was called by our Lord on September 23, 2020. She was born to the late Leroy & Ida Foreman, and was predeceased by Edward McLaurin, her husband of 40 years.
"Char" was a loving and wiling servant ofÂ the Lord and proud member of Greater Metropolitan AME Zion in Norfolk.
She is survived by her son, Harry Mosley Jr; grandsons: Vincent & Vance Mosley; granddaughter, Elise Mosley; two great grandsons & two great granddaughters; brother, Daniel Clayton; two special nieces: Gail Denson & Debra Gray; two special nephews: Vernon Fields Jr. & Carey Savage; and a host of relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 am @ Roosevelt Memorial Park (veterans section); Chesapeake, VA. Viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers St; Chesapeake, VA. Masks are required for the viewing and the graveside service. Services will be Live Streamed the day of the service.Â Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
