Charlene E. McLaurin
Charlene E. McLaurin, 89 was called by our Lord on September 23, 2020. She was born to the late Leroy & Ida Foreman, and was predeceased by Edward McLaurin, her husband of 40 years.

"Char" was a loving and wiling servant ofÂ the Lord and proud member of Greater Metropolitan AME Zion in Norfolk.

She is survived by her son, Harry Mosley Jr; grandsons: Vincent & Vance Mosley; granddaughter, Elise Mosley; two great grandsons & two great granddaughters; brother, Daniel Clayton; two special nieces: Gail Denson & Debra Gray; two special nephews: Vernon Fields Jr. & Carey Savage; and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 am @ Roosevelt Memorial Park (veterans section); Chesapeake, VA. Viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers St; Chesapeake, VA. Masks are required for the viewing and the graveside service. Services will be Live Streamed the day of the service.Â Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park (veterans section)
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
