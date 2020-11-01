Charlene Marie (Dresh) Underwood died peacefully on October 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones from complications following a stroke.
Charlene was born April 4, 1952, and was preceded in death by her parents, James Ashton Dresh and Joyce Marie (Neville) Dresh and sister, Vickie Lee (Dresh) Gatten. Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, she was a 1970 graduate of Norview High School.
She retired from the City of Norfolk after 34 years of service. She was an extremely devoted student of the Norfolk Bible Students Class and was known for her generous loving spirit and marvelous cake decorating ability.
She is survived by her much loved daughter, Christie Marie Underwood; a brother, Glenn Allen Dresh; nephews, Eric, Aaron, and Daniel Gatten; and friend of 40 years, Susan A. Cason.
Arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. She requested no services be held and that donations be made to your favorite charity
