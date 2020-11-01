1/
Charlene Marie (Dresh) Underwood
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Marie (Dresh) Underwood died peacefully on October 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones from complications following a stroke.

Charlene was born April 4, 1952, and was preceded in death by her parents, James Ashton Dresh and Joyce Marie (Neville) Dresh and sister, Vickie Lee (Dresh) Gatten. Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, she was a 1970 graduate of Norview High School.

She retired from the City of Norfolk after 34 years of service. She was an extremely devoted student of the Norfolk Bible Students Class and was known for her generous loving spirit and marvelous cake decorating ability.

She is survived by her much loved daughter, Christie Marie Underwood; a brother, Glenn Allen Dresh; nephews, Eric, Aaron, and Daniel Gatten; and friend of 40 years, Susan A. Cason.

Arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. She requested no services be held and that donations be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved